Blink-182 Postpone El Paso Concert After Shooting as Mark Hoppus Details His Hotel Lockdown

Blink-182 has postponed a concert in El Paso, Texas slated for this weekend in light of the mass shooting in a local Walmart that left 20 people dead.

The popular band was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso, but have put the gig on hold in a show of support for the grieving community.

“Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community,” the band said on Twitter. “Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso.”

Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community. Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso. — blink-182 (@blink182) August 4, 2019

Blink-182, comprised of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, have been on tour with Lil Wayne, though the rapper was not scheduled to perform Sunday.

Hoppus, the band’s bassist and singer, said the El Paso hotel in which he was staying went under lockdown Saturday afternoon amid reports of a second active shooter that ultimately turned out to be a false alarm.

“We are locked down in our hotel in El Paso. Over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings,” he wrote.

we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

Hoppus, 47, said he was leaving breakfast when he received a text from his security team informing him that there was an active shooter “at the mall we were headed to,“ adding he “saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. Helicopters. We got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening.”

update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building. — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

The musician said that the hotel’s intercom system announced there was a second shooting at the Bassett Place Mall, which is located across the street from the hotel.

“I don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an overabundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. So terrible,” he wrote.

Hoppus later confirmed that reports of a separate incident at Bassett Place were incorrect, though he remained in his hotel with a federal agent guarding the door to the building.

The other mall Hoppus was referring to was the Cielo Vista Mall, which houses the Walmart in which the shooter opened fire. Bassett Place and Cielo Vista are less than three miles apart.

Twenty people were killed and 26 were injured in the store, which was filled with as many as 3,000 people, many of whom were back-to-school shopping, according to multiple outlets.

The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, surrendered without incident to police. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime because of an apparent manifesto with white nationalist themes the suspect is believed to have written, authorities said.

In light of the tragedy, various stories of heroism have emerged, including that of 25-year-old Jordan Anchondo, who died while shielding her 2-month-old son from gunfire, according to the Associated Press.

The tragedy was followed less than 24 hours later by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which a gunman killed nine people after opening fire on a crowded street populated by bars.