Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Enjoys Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding Getaway

"A year ago I was in chemotherapy," Mark Hoppus wrote on Saturday, sharing a photo from his bandmate Travis Barker's Italian wedding weekend with Kourtney Kardashian

Mark Hoppus has plenty to celebrate this weekend.

The Grammy Award nominee, 50, and wife Skye Hoppus enjoyed a gorgeous Saturday on the Italian Riviera for fellow Blink-182 member Travis Barker's destination wedding weekend with Kourtney Kardashian.

"A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful," Mark wrote on his Instagram Story with a photo from their boat ride to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso, where Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 43, hosted a lunch and partook in a blessing ahead of their Sunday nuptials.

Mark rocked a preppy punk look for the outing, donning a black Zoo York collared, short-sleeve shirt with navy blue cuffed chinos and black sneakers with white soles. He finished the look with a pair of black wayfarers, framed by his full head of grey hair.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Enjoys Travis and Kourtney's Italian Wedding Getaway After Beating Cancer.

Skye, 49, looked chic in a green suit with a black crop top, wearing the jacket draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of wayfarers and layers of necklaces, anchored by a cross pendant.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

"Still have to get scanned every six month and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?" Mark added.