Blink 182's Mark Hoppus marked the Colorado Avalanche's home opener with a bang!

On Wednesday night during banner night, the Avs brought in Hoppus to lead the crowd in singing "All the Small Things" at Ball Arena.

The Avs won their first Stanley Cup since 2001 in June against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Hoppus' performance comes after the team's fans previously went viral for their Blink-182 sing-alongs.

"What a season, what a team," Hoppus, 50, told the crowd. "Congratulations, you did it! Stanley Cup champions! Thank you so much for taking our band along for the ride; it means the absolute world to us."

As Hoppus sang the hit song, fans in the crowd and the team members joined him for a sing-along. Once he was done, he yelled: "Let's do it again next season!"

The performance also comes after Blink-182 announced on Tuesday that they're getting the band back together for the first time since 2015 with members Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge — and will be touring and releasing new music. They announced the news with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the band's new single.

Posted to social media, the announcement video features Blink-182's signature suggestive humor as a series of everyday individuals seemingly anticipate the band's return. "If I'm being totally honest, I can't stop thinking about them coming," says a woman lounging in a beach chair, before a green-haired, heavily pierced and tattooed punker asks later in the clip, "Could you imagine all three of them coming?"

At the end of the video, text revealing the upcoming tour, album and single appear onscreen while what sounds like a clip from "Edging" plays in the background. "I ain't that cool / A little f---ed in the head / They'll be hanging me quick / When I'm back from the dead / Get the rope," sings the band.

"Edging" marks Blink-182's first new single featuring the complete trio since DeLonge, 46, exited the band in 2015 to focus on his other project, rock band Angels & Airwaves, formed in 2005. Earlier this year, he fueled rumors of his triumphant return, posting a black-and-white throwback photo of the band, which he helped form in 1992, tagging the group in the caption.

Meanwhile, in September, Hoppus — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021 and has been open with fans about his cancer journey — announced on his Instagram Story that he was cancer-free.

"Very grateful today," the musician wrote. "My scan came back clean and I'm cancer-free."

He continued, "Thankful for every day I get to be here. Love you all."