Blink-182 Releases New Christmas Song, Collaborations with XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers

It’s a good day to be a Blink-182 fan.

Though the pop-punk band released their latest album, Nine, only three months ago, they dropped a slew of new songs on Friday, including a holiday anthem called “Not Another Christmas Song.“

The lyrics of the track stray away from including the Yuletide merriment typical of Christmas songs and instead has vocalist Mark Hoppus narrate how a once-adventurous relationship started to crumble.

“Why can’t we get divorced for Christmas? / Because it just isn’t the same,” Hoppus, 47, sings in one verse.

In addition to “Not Another Christmas Song,” Blink-182 — which, along with Hoppus, includes bandmates Travis Barker and Matt Skiba — appears on new tracks from late rapper XXXTentacion and The Chainsmokers.

Image zoom Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba Noam Galai/Getty

XXXTentacion’s posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever, dropped on Friday and includes a collaboration with the band titled, “It’s All Fading to Black.” The album will be the last for the musician, who was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Florida on June 18, 2018 at the age of 20.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion, né Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was facing 15 felony charges, including witness tampering and domestic battery by strangulation.

In an interview with Billboard in August, XXXTentacion’s manager, Solomon Sobande, said Blink-182 was “one of Jah’s favorite bands.”

Meanwhile, Blink-182 also appears on the new Chainsmokers song titled “P.S. I Hope You’re Happy.” The track marks the first collaboration for the two acts, though The Chainsmokers previously name-checked Blink-182 on their 2016 hit “Closer.”

“P.S. I Hope You’re Happy” is just one of the 10 songs The Chainsmokers — which is comprised of DJ duo Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart — dropped on their new album, World War Joy, on Friday. Along with the Blink-182 track, the album also includes collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Kygo, Sabrina Claudio and 5 Seconds of Summer.

In September, Blink-182 wrapped their summer tour with Lil Wayne. They are next slated to perform at iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO concert event at The Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.