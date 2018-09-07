Blink-182 Cancels Tour Due to Travis Barker's Health: Drumming Risks 'Are Still Too Great’

Say it ain’t so.

Blink-182 have canceled their upcoming tour as drummer Travis Barker continues to recover from the blood clots found in both of his arms back in June.

“It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini-tour which was set to kick off September 8th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago,” the band announced in a statement shared on their Facebook page.

“Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders,” they continued, adding that “Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

In his own statement shared alongside the announcement, Barker, 42, wrote that “unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great.”

“I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible,” he added, before thanking “my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support.”

RELATED: Blink-182 Residency Dates Postponed Due to Blood Clots in Travis Barker’s Arms: ‘It Kills Me That I Can’t Perform’

While the band shared they were disappointed to miss Riot Fest, which they described as “one of our favorite festivals,” they added that “we plan to be back headlining Riot Fest in 2019 in celebration of the Festival’s 15th anniversary.”

After adding that fans will receive refunds for all of the canceled performances, they wrote, “Thank you for your continued support and check blink182.com for updates.”

Blink-182 Willie T

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker’s Car Collides with School Bus in Calabasas Car Crash: Report

In June, Blink-182 postponed their residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas after Barker was readmitted to the hospital due to complications from the blood clots that were found in both of his arms. In addition to the clots, the rock star was also suffering from a staph infection and the skin infection known as cellulitis.

“I am recovering, I have blood clots,” Barker told E! News at the time. “I have, I think, like 30 in my right hand and arm and I have about 10 in my left so I’m just waiting for them to clear up. I’m on blood thinners.”

RELATED: Travis Barker Readmitted to Hospital Amid Health Woes as Blink-182 Reschedules Residency

Commenting on his many health struggles, in July Barker also tweeted out a list of the various ways life had tried to “kill me” recently.

“Feels like I’m living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life,” he wrote, before remarking that he was “#unbreakable.”

“Blood clots = 0 Me = 1. Staph Infection = 0 Me = 1” he continued, adding that he also survived his car getting hit by a bus in July.

Who’s tryna kill me 🤷🏻‍♂️ Feel like I’m living Final Destination the movie for the 2nd time in my life Blood clots = 0 Me = 1

Staph infection = 0 Me =1

School bus = 0 Me = 1 #Unbreakable — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 15, 2018

RELATED: Travis Barker’s Car Collides with School Bus in Calabasas Car Crash: ‘I Came Out Unscathed’

Prior to being readmitted to the hospital, Barker released a nearly 4-minute clip documenting his recovery process. In the video, the drummer spoke with his doctor, who informed the musician that the blood clots were not deep and therefore wouldn’t be spreading to his lungs.

He left with the good news that he would be good to play soon, but that “drumming will aggravate inflammation in [his] arms.”

“It’s been the longest 4 weeks without playing drums,” the musician wrote on Twitter alongside the video. “Here’s an update on my road to recovery.”