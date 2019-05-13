Blanket Jackson Makes Rare Public Appearance at Brother Prince's College Graduation

Blanket Jackson was there to cheer on older brother Prince at his college graduation over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who now goes by the name Bigi, made a rare public appearance on Saturday at the Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles on Saturday. Prince, 22, graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He was joined by other family members, including grandmother Katherine Jackson and cousins TJ, Taryll, and Taj Jackson.

“Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it,” began the note he shared to the social media platform.

“I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit.”

Jackson signed off by projecting into the future. “Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline,” he continued. “I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.”

Blanket has remained largely out of the public eye since Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009.

“The kids live like Michael is constantly looking down upon them,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE, explaining Blanket “has had the most problems adjusting after Michael died.”

“He acted very lost and extremely upset,” the source said.

In 2015 after reportedly being bullied for years, Blanket changed his name to Bigi.

Although still “shy around people he doesn’t know,” he is now “confident” in his Los Angeles private school environment, focused on grades, sports, movies and hanging out with his friends and nearly 30 cousins.