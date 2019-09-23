Blake Shelton Dons Gwen Stefani-Approved Jacket as The Voice Coaches Prepare for Blind Auditions

It’s time for another season of The Voice to begin, and the coaches all have their own ways of getting ready.

In a new promo for the show, which returns on Monday, viewers get a humorous look into how Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend prepare for the blind auditions to start.

Waiting for her boyfriend to finish getting dressed, Stefani, 49, sits on a couch, filing her nails.

“I don’t want to get there late, I want to be on time,” she says.

“Hey, just so you know, the show doesn’t start without the original Voice coach,” he replies, making a joking reference to being the only OG left following Adam Levine’s departure.

Seemingly hoping to speed the getting ready process along, Stefani suggests the country star, 43, “wear the new jacket I bought you.”

“It’s so cute,” she adds.

Image zoom (L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

However, after Shelton comes out wearing the purchase — a bright, shiny gold jacket — he doesn’t seem so convinced.

“Are you sure of this?” he asks.

Meanwhile, Clarkson, 37, finds that Legend, 40, is bringing an extra guest with him to the studio: the trophy he won during season 16.

“John, do you always travel with your trophy?” she asks.

“Well, I just got it back from the polisher,” he replied, as he went to carefully buckle the award into the back seat of their golf cart.

Image zoom (L-R) John Legend and Kelly Clarkson

Although Shelton and Stefani initially planned on taking their truck to the studio, it breaks down — but fortunately for the couple, Clarkson and Legend happen to be passing by.

However, while there’s room in the car for Stefani, since Legend’s trophy is already riding in the backseat, that means Shelton gets left behind.

“Sorry Blake, there’s no room for you,” Legend says.

Exasperated, Shelton whips off his jacket as he set to work on fixing the truck.

Season 17 marks the first season of the long-running singing competition that will not feature Levine, who announced his departure earlier this year.

With the exception of Stefani, each of the current coaches has already won the competition.

Shelton has won the most, picking up six victories, while Clarkson has two and Legend picked up his first win last year.

The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.