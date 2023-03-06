Blake Shelton Wants to Start a Band Called 'Different Directions' with Niall Horan, Their Fellow 'Voice' Coaches

Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper appear as coaches on season 23 of The Voice premiering March 6 on NBC

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

Published on March 6, 2023 04:05 PM

Blake Shelton is ready to expand his one-man band.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, the country star, 46, jokes that before he leaves The Voice, he wants to "create a band" with his fellow season 23 coaches Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper.

"[We'll] call it Different Directions," Shelton says, nodding at Horan's former band One Direction. "Take it, and run off the show."

Season 23 is the first for new coaches Horan and Chance, both 29.

"It feels like going to camp," Chance says of joining the show. "You get here the first day like, 'Oh, I don't know everybody.' Within a couple of days, you're all a big family."

Adds Horan: "I really enjoyed the blind audition experience. It was nerve-wracking at the start, but once you get into it, like Chance said, everyone around the show is great. It's good fun — apart from Blake."

Like Clarkson with American Idol, Horan's career started on the U.K.'s The X-Factor in 2013. After he didn't make it through as a solo artist, he was grouped with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson to compete as One Direction.

"We came in third. Kelly won it. But it definitely helped," Horan says.

"I wish I would've known that in the blinds — I thought they won!" Clarkson adds. "I totally would've used that, like, 'Well, if you want to win third place...' But I guess they still won at life."

The Voice Blake Shelton
Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

This season marks the ninth for coach Clarkson, 40, who took last season off.

"I am so excited [to be back]," Clarkson says. "You forget how much you love helping people become the best version of themselves, musically. I missed it."

Shelton says — albeit with a hint of sarcasm — that he also missed Clarkson "so much."

"That's why I was constantly asking if I could be a guest on her talk show," he says, as Clarkson clarifies: "I've asked him to cohost stuff with me. He turns me down!"

To that, Shelton quips, "Can a cohost really exist with Kelly?"

For more of the fun banter, catch the season 23 premiere of The Voice airing March 6 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

For all the details on the new Voice season, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

