Blake Shelton Jokes The Voice 'Hasn't Been the Same' Since Nick Jonas Joined

With the Voice season 18 finale just hours away, Blake Shelton is pulling out all the stops to get the public on his side.

During a virtual press conference on Monday, the veteran coach and country star, 43, joked that newcomer Nick Jonas, 27, was to blame for the different live shows this season, which have been airing remotely from the coaches and contestants' homes due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ever since Nick Jonas has joined this show, it hasn’t been the same," Shelton quipped. "We can’t even be in the same room as that guy. It is what it is. So if he comes back, maybe we’ll have to do it all from our homes again, which is fine with me."

Since Tuesday night's finale episode will also air for the first time from their homes, host Carson Daly said during the press conference it's going to be a totally new experience.

"Considering I’ll be announcing [the winner] alone in a pool house — literally — it'll be a much different experience than normal," said Daly, 46. "We have one of the biggest productions in television and our winning moment is a lot of fanfare and a lot of pyro and confetti. I think it doesn’t really matter how much stuff we blow up ... we have five great finalists and winning this show really is life changing so watching the excitement of one of these five finalists and their families jumping up and down and being excited is the only winning moment that matters. We'll have the heart of it tomorrow, for sure. "

Coach John Legend shared another positive of the remote finale is that the contestants will "get to be surrounded by a by a bunch of people they love, all of whom might not have been able to come to Los Angeles [where the show films] with them."

Shelton has two contestants going into the finale — Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman — while the other coaches each have one. Also vying for the title is Thunderstorm Artis from Jonas' team, Micah Iverson from Kelly Clarkson's team and CammWess from Legend's team.

Image zoom The Voice season 18 finalists NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Before a winner is crowned, the finale will bring the finalists, Clarkson, 38, Jonas, Legend, 41, and Shelton, as well as season 18 Battle Advisor Bebe Rexha and former Voice coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira, together for a supergroup performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door." Additionally, the finale will feature performances by Shelton and his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum.

Gwen Stefani are set to perform in addition to special A-list performances by Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum.