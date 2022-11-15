Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Contestants Say They 'Absolutely' Want to Win His Penultimate Season for Him

Team Blake Shelton is making sure their beloved coach has a memorable penultimate season on The Voice.

Since the country superstar will be taking a step back from coaching the NBC singing competition series after next season, his contestants Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape and Bodie say they "absolutely" want to do everything they can to take home a record ninth winning title for him.

"Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals," Leatherwood told PEOPLE after Monday night's live show.

Added Bodie: "He's a big piece of history of the show, so it's kind of cool to be with him on his way out and win it for him."

Shelton, 46, announced his departure from the show last month, writing in an Instagram post, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23."

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he continued. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton then reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the show, including those with his contestants.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" he wrote. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

Shelton began coaching The Voice during its first season in 2011 and has remained a staple of the show since. Behind-the-scenes, his contestants said he's exactly how he appears on camera.

"What you see is what you get with Blake," said Leatherwood. "It doesn't get much better than him. I ain't gonna lie."

Since Grace is new to Shelton's team (she was stolen by him from Stefani's team during the Knockout Rounds), she said she was shocked to see how "chill" and "normal" he was.

"He's super famous, but when I met with him for the first time two weeks ago it was just like meeting any other human being," she said. "He was super laid back and funny."

Shelton is so laid back, in fact, that Lape said he was "making paper planes and seeing how far he could throw them" with him recently.

"He's a funny guy," he said. "He's a good guy, too. He's gonna be real with you."

During rehearsals, Bodie said he noticed that Shelton "doesn't really speak up unless he has a great idea."

"I really respect that about anyone that's speaking to a creative process," he said. "He's not just saying stuff because he wants to show that he knows stuff. He's really only contributing when there needs to be contribution."

"He was a great presence and really encouraging, but he didn't say much until he had a great idea," he continued. "He said it, we made the change and it was even better after that. So I really respect him for that. Yes, he's super funny, he's easy going, but he's also really humble with how much wisdom he has. So it's been really fun to work with him in that capacity."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.