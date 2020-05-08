Blake Shelton Attempts a TikTok Dance in Hilarious Voice Happy Hour with Nick, Kelly and John

Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Carson Daly reveal what they've been up to in quarantine

The Voice coaches are giving fans a glimpse inside their lives in quarantine.

In the second installment of Voice Happy Hour, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, host Carson Daly asks Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas how they're holding up amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and it elicits some hilarious responses.

Shelton, 43, is the first to respond, saying says he's "been doing a lot of manly stuff" at home on his ranch in Oklahoma, namely playing with ducklings, showering his flowers with love, embroidering and practicing his TikTok dance moves so that he can compete with "the master," Jonas, 27.

Clarkson, 38, says she's similarly been spending a lot of time in the great outdoors at her ranch in Montana, working on her less-than-stellar lasso skills and wood chopping.

Legend, 41, meanwhile, says he's been "working with some new artists" — himself — while home in Los Angeles.

"I feel like we’re making a lot of progress," he says before chugging his wine.

Jonas shares he's "been getting really into latte art" while also quarantining at home in L.A., saying he's "been working with simpler things like leaves" but is working "towards a self-portrait."

"The best part is it turns out I love coffee," a highly-caffeinated Jonas says to the camera as his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37, says, "Nick is going crazy with his latte designs. All he does is drink coffee all day."

"I can’t sleep," Jonas later reveals.

When it's finally turn for Daly, 46, to say how he's been doing, a clip of him is shown crying on the couch and saying, "I miss the coaches so much. I can’t wait to hang out with you guys in person."

Image zoom Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas NBC

The Voice coaches are currently in the midst of the season 18 live shows, which have been featuring the contestants performing remotely from home. The top 9 will perform songs dedicated to their fans — whether it’s a family member in quarantine, a neighbor or even their hometown — on Monday's episode, which will also feature special performances by Kane Brown, Doja Cat and James Taylor.

On the live results show airing Tuesday, Legend will debut his uplifting performance video for his new single “Bigger Love,” from his forthcoming new album due out this summer. For the first time in Voice history, five artists will advance to the finale airing May 18.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

