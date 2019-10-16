Blake Shelton Risked a Fight with Gwen Stefani Over This Singer on The Voice

It may have been Battles Night for the contestants on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, but judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton almost joined in with a fight of their own.

After a soulful rendition of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” from contestants Katie Kadan and Destiny Raye assigned by coach John Legend, Kadan — who Legend described as having a voice like “magic” — was deemed the winner.

As Raye began to say her goodbyes and walk off stage, Shelton was quick to hit his button to “steal” the singer for his team. Unfortunately, his girlfriend and co-judge Stefani, 50, had the same idea.

“What are you doing?” Shelton, 43, quipped as Stefani hit her button. “I was trying to be a hero.”

Before Raye decided which judge’s team she wanted to join, Shelton and Stefani duked it out, each trying to one-up the other in a series of burns.

“I don’t want to fight with my girlfriend, but I’m willing to for you,” said Shelton, who thought Raye “blew the roof off this place” with her performance.

“You deserve this chance and I was willing to use my only steal that I have on you.”

He even added, “I have won this show more seasons than Gwen has been a coach,” in an attempt to convince Raye to pick Team Shelton.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says the Past 4 Years with Blake Shelton Have Been ‘Healing’: ‘One of the Greatest Gifts’

Stefani, however, was not going to let Shelton get in her way.

“Maybe he has the most wins on this show, but I have the longest career,” she clapped back. “I know how to do this, it’s not just about this show, it’s a life choice.”

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: John Legend Says Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton’s ‘Weakness’ on The Voice: ‘She Softens Him!’

Raye eventually went with the “Hollaback Girl” singer, leaving Shelton disappointed with his head on his buzzer.

Shelton may not have won the contestant he wanted, but at least he’ll be able to sleep comfortably at home, Stefani later joked. “Blake was almost sleeping on the couch tonight, so Destiny made the right choice. All is going to be fine.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.