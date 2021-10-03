Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute for Wife Gwen Stefani: 'I Love You'

Blake Shelton called Gwen Stefani his "better half" while celebrating her 52nd birthday on Sunday

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Happy birthday to queen Gwen Stefani!

The No Doubt frontwoman turned 52 on Sunday, and her husband Blake Shelton didn't shy away from sharing his love for the birthday girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!" Shelton, 45, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of the happy couple on the dance floor on their wedding day.

The pair got married in July at the country superstar's Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma.

"His love for her is so deep," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible."

The Sweet Escape artist began dating Shelton in November 2015, after she joined him on The Voice coaching panel. They announced their engagement in October 2020, almost nine months before they tied the knot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Gwen Stefani wedding dress Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In September, the three-time Grammy Award winner, reminisced about the emotional moment she chose her Vera Wang wedding gown, sharing a throwback video from the fitting on Instagram. "The moment I said yes to the dress," Stefani wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Shares Emotional Moment She 'Said Yes' to Wedding Dress Before Marrying Blake Shelton