Blake Shelton Teases '80s-Themed First Dance Song for Wedding to Gwen Stefani: We 'Love the Song'
"We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?" The Voice judge revealed of the throwback tune
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have crossed off an important task off their wedding to-do list.
While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 44-year-old coach of The Voice said he and his fiancée got nostalgic when it came to selecting a song for their first dance as man and wife.
"What's your first song? Can you tell me?" host Jimmy Fallon asked the country star.
"I think it's called 'The Wedding March,'" Shelton teased.
RELATED: Adam Levine Jokes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Can't Afford' Him Performing at Their Wedding
"Not that song!" Fallon said of the traditional tune for the bride's entrance.
"At the reception, you come out of a fog machine," the late-night host, 46, imagined, impersonating a zealous emcee. "'Here is Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton!' We hear you come out — 'And now, it's time for the couple's first dance' — then what do we hear?"
"It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack," Shelton revealed. "I swear I have it right here," he added, pulling up the song on his phone.
"We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?"
"I love it, if that's for real!" Fallon exclaimed, as the two men belted out the ballad by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark from the iconic 1986 rom-com.
RELATED: Blake Shelton Is 'Excited' for Ariana Grande to Join The Voice Because It's 'Somebody New for Me to Beat'
"Now I can make it to the wedding, by the way, I'm very available," Fallon joked.
In addition to the couple's wedding song, there's also a chance the two could enjoy a live performance by friend Adam Levine. Stefani, 51, previously revealed she'd love to have her fellow Voice alum perform on their big day.
"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," the singer said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April.
However, the artist clarified that she doesn't envision her reception with a large band, alluding that she and Shelton may go in a different direction.
"I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she said at the time. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple," – and that goes for the guest list, too.
The singer continued: "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family. We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun."
"But it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something," Stefani added.
Shelton popped the question at his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch in October 2020. The musicians first fell in love while coaching The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.