Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still affectionate as ever.

On Friday, the “Make Me Love You” singer shared an intimate moment between the couple while relaxing on their tour bus.

In the retro-looking Instagram video, Shelton, 42, serenades his girlfriend of three years with an acoustic version of “Turnin’ Me On” — a song off his Texoma Shore album that was written about Stefani.

“Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thang,” Shelton sings in the video, as he lovingly stares at the 48-year-old pop singer. “If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / The neon’s buzzin’ when she pulls that string / Turnin’ me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on / Turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on.”

While he sings, Stefani turns the camera back on herself momentarily and is seen smiling at her man. The L.A.M.B. designer captioned the post: “I’m so grateful 🙏🏻❤️gx.”

Since they began dating in November 2015, the musicians have relied on their relationship as inspiration for several of their songs.

After releasing Texoma Shore in November 2017, fans immediately noticed that the Shelton’s track “Turnin’ Me On” was all about his romance with Stefani.

Co-written with Jessi Alexander and Josh Osborne, the song called back to Shelton and Stefani’s time “messing around.” There’s even a mention of Stefani’s “Revlon red” lips — a reference to the No Doubt frontwoman’s January 2017 partnership with Revlon as a global ambassador.

“Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back,” Shelton sings on the track. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

In addition, Shelton also wrote the tune “I’ll Name the Dogs” with his girlfriend in mind. Although the lyrics were about a couple deciding to tie the knot and start their lives together, Shelton and Stefani have yet to announce any plans to walk down the aisle — but the countryman has admitted to thinking about it.

The Las Vegas Residency headliner has also given Shelton a few shout-outs of her own in her songs, including the 2016 track “Make Me Like You” from her album This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

The pair has teamed up for love duets, too — from their single, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” off of Shelton’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, to the title track off of Stefani’s 2017 holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Stefani and Shelton met as coaches on The Voice and linked up in wake of their high-profile divorces from their respective spouses — Shelton from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

At the time, a source close to the couple said of their romance: “They’ve been supporting each other through a difficult time and they’re really happy together. Everyone is thrilled because they’re both incredibly nice people.”