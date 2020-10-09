Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice after Nick Jonas stepped in for her last season

Blake Shelton Says It's ‘Comforting’ to Have Gwen Stefani Back on The Voice

Blake Shelton couldn’t be more excited to have longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani back on The Voice.

The “Sweet Escape” singer will return as a coach on the competition show after Nick Jonas stepped in last season. Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson will also serve as coaches.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast.”

And it’s not just Shelton who can’t wait to have Stefani around — Legend also agreed that it was good to have her back on the set.

“We're so excited to have Gwen Stefani back,” the “All of Me” singer said to the outlet. “I know Blake is very excited and very happy to have Gwen back but we all love Gwen. She's such a kind person, she has such a great spirit and energy and I love having her back.”

"I'm so grateful to be here," Stefani said, before noting that filming the show amid the current coronavirus pandemic is an adjustment.

“It's different, definitely different,” she added to ET. “Everyone has all these rules and we're all being safe — it's just actually a little bit more exciting than usual, even though I didn't think that was possible because it was already super exciting.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for about five years and have spent the bulk of their time in quarantine at his Oklahoma ranch.

The country star recently opened up to PEOPLE about their romance, and how they continue to go strong.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look, on paper, like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," said Shelton. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met, and I learn something from her every day."