Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Are 'Extremely Excited' About Their Engagement

Let the celebrations continue!

Blake Shelton said on Twitter Tuesday that he and fiancé — and fellow The Voice judge — Gwen Stefani "are extremely excited" about their recent engagement.

Responding to a message of congratulations from pastor Rick Warren, the country music star wrote, "Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!"

Stefani retweeted Shelton's tweet, adding, "@RickWarren we love u!! thank u! gx"

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 51, got engaged in Oklahoma, where the couple has been spending time during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sharing the news on Tuesday, both musicians shared a sweet photo from the engagement on Instagram. In the photo, Stefani holds up her left hand, showing off her new ring, as the duo share a kiss.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx," Stefani wrote in her caption, while Shelton wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

After falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, Shelton and Stefani have collaborated on several duets, including "Nobody But You" — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and "Happy Anywhere" from earlier this year.

Shelton previously told PEOPLE that he and the No Doubt singer bonded over their respective divorces.

"When you're where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there," he said.

A source told PEOPLE last November that Shelton wanted "to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen."