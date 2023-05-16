Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Worried 'The Voice' Wouldn't 'Have Me Back' After His Exit (Exclusive)

Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice in 2014

By
Published on May 16, 2023 10:45 AM
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While Blake Shelton is soaking in his final season on The Voice, the country star is ecstatic about wife Gwen Stefani's return next season.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Monday night's episode of the singing competition series, the "God's Country" singer opened up about his thoughts on his wife's return to the show.

"Well, I'm happy," Shelton, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'"

He adds, "And I go, 'What are you talking? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The country star then gushed over Stefani's coaching style — which he knows all too well considering they met on the competition show.

"She's just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still and there's been a lot of coaches," Shelton says of Stefani, 53. "But she's such a visionary, and that comes through with her artists. You can see these kids come on the show... by the end they actually look like stars, and that's the Gwen Stefani effect."

Stefani will be taking the coach's chair on season 24 alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend.

On Friday, Shelton was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shouted out his wife onstage.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said Shelton while accepting the star. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton on Rebalancing Life for Gwen Stefani and His 3 Stepsons: 'I Don't Want Any Regrets'

Stefani paid tribute to her husband at the podium, calling him a "one-of-a-kind guy" who's "always stayed true to himself."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," concluded Stefani.

After Monday's episode, safe contestants include Grace West and Noivas from Team Blake, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall and Sorelle from Team Chance.

