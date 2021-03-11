“Pick someone that won a vocal competition!” Kelly Clarkson told one contestant during The Voice blind auditions

Blake Shelton Takes Playful Jab at Kelly Clarkson’s American Idol Past During Blind Auditions on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton got into a playful spat while battling it out for contestants on The Voice.

During Tuesday's episode of blind auditions, Clarkson, 38, attempted to lure talent onto her team using her winning past on American Idol.

"I've obviously navigated a singing competition myself before, so I do think there is some strategy to it," the coach told contestant Gihanna Zoe to get her to join her team. "I feel like we would be a good fit together. That's why I turned around. I was really impressed by you."

The strategy worked, and Zoe ended up on Team Kelly.

To contestant Deion Warren, Clarkson said, "Pick, I don't know, someone who has won a vocal competition."

Coach Nick Jonas chimed in and said, "Or [pick] someone who hasn't [won] and has a lot to prove."

Warren ultimately chose Jonas, 28.

The Voice host Carson Daly also mentioned Clarkson's Idol win and told coaches Shelton, 44, Jonas, and John Legend, "She's won a show just like this. Arguably she knows more about this than any of you."

"That show is canceled," Shelton jokingly quipped.

Clarkson rose to fame after she won the first season of American Idol in 2002.

Years later, she made an appearance to sing during the finale in 2016 after Fox Network canceled the show.