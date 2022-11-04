Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' 'Voice' Knockouts Decision

It's nothing but friendly competition between Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton on The Voice.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the three-way knockout round between Stefani's teen contestants Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado airing on Monday, Shelton offers his wife his opinion on which artist he thinks should make it through to the live rounds.

"Sasha I think you won this," Shelton says after Hurtado's soulful performance of Ed Sheeran's "Make It Rain." "Your singing was incredible."

Since Hurtado was stolen by Stefani, 53, after fellow coach Camila Cabello let her go from her team, Shelton, 46, cheekily asks the former Fifth Harmony member, "You let her go?" To that, Cabello, 25, says, "I'm an idiot."

In conclusion, Shelton tells his wife, "I'd be going with Sasha."

"Thank you husband Blake," Stefani says, as Shelton responds, "You're welcome wifey."

Agreeing with Shelton, coach John Legend says Hurtado's performance was his "favorite."

"Sasha, every note you hit was flawless," he says. "When you went to the super high part of your head voice, that was flawless. I loved your vibrato. Vocally, it was a tour de force."

Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado on The Voice. Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Added Cabello of the 18-year-old Dallas, Georgia, native: "The confidence with which you executed all of that is crazy to see, and it's crazy to be like, 'And, she's 18.'"

Despite the coaches' high-praise of Hurtado, Stefani says choosing which of her contestants to move forward is "really complicated."

"It's crazy. I have no idea what to do," she says. "This is terrible."

Earlier in the clip, Stefani's other two contestants give equally thrilling performances. Witrado, a 19-year-old Fresno, California, native, was the first to take the stage with a cover of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

"Alyssa, you are just incredible," Stefani says. "There's something about you — it's one of those things you can't really put words to. I just think you're awesome. This makes this so hard."

Added Legend, 43: "Alyssa I love your look. I love your energy. I sense a little bit of Gwen in you in some of the choices you made."

Daysia, a 17-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident, meanwhile, sang Oleta Adams' "Get Here" for her performance.

"Daysia you're such an old soul. You know all the references of songs I grew up listening to in R&B and jazz," Legend says. "You really are so talented ... Decision-wise, for Gwen, I think it's tough."

To find out the outcome of Stefani's decision — which host Carson Daly calls "near-impossible" — tune in to The Voice on Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.