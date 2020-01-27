Blake Shelton Reveals He's a Super-Fan of New Voice Coach Nick Jonas in Hilarious Promo

It’s clear Blake Shelton has a favorite Jonas Brother.

In a hilarious promo for season 18 of The Voice shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the “God's Country” singer is revealed to be a super-fan of Nick Jonas, who will appear alongside Shelton, 43, on the upcoming season of the NBC singing-competition series for the first time as a coach.

The clip starts out with Shelton’s fellow coach John Legend asking him if he has said “hi” to Jonas, 27, yet. In response, Shelton pretends not to know who he’s talking about and asks, “Nick, who?”

Kelly Clarkson then greets Shelton and Legend, 41, in the hallway wearing a shirt with Jonas’ face on it and asks, “How pumped are we?” Shelton continues with the charade and says, “I’m not pumped because I don’t know who this is. I don’t know who this guy is.”

After Clarkson, 37, asks why Shelton is “being so weird,” it’s revealed that he has a room full of Jonas merchandise — including a guitar, a framed T-shirt, pillows with Jonas’ face on them and signs which have phrases like “I am a Jonas Brother,” “Stay Calm & Dream of Nick Jonas” and “U had me at Nick Jonas” written on them.

Image zoom Blake Shelton NBC

As a life-sized cardboard cutout of Jonas falls on top of him, Shelton admits, “Okay maybe I’ve heard of him.”

When Jonas walks up to the three coaches, Shelton is mesmerized as Jonas’ 2016 hit “Close” plays in his head. As he snaps back to reality, Shelton sheepishly says “hi” to Jonas.

In October, Jonas first revealed that he would be joining The Voice as a coach during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” Jonas said in a statement at the time. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Though this will be Jonas’ first season as a coach, he’s no stranger to the Voice stage. In May, Jonas and his brothers and bandmates, Joe (who previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Australia) and Kevin, performed their single “Cool” during the season 16 finale.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their “Happiness Begins” tour, which marks the tenth tour for the band, and their first in seven years. In February, they’ll wrap up the seven-month tour with a performance in Paris before kicking off their limited, nine-date Las Vegas residency shows at Park MGM in April.

Season 18 of The Voice premieres Monday, Feb. 24 (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.