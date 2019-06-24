Will wedding bells soon be ringing for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

Almost four years into their relationship, the couple has played coy about whether an engagement — and eventual marriage — may be in their future, but Shelton, 43, isn’t denying that the rumors don’t slightly entertain him.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny,” the country singer told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is.”

“If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,” he added. “You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

Shelton began dating Stefani, 49, after the pair worked closely together as judges on The Voice. The relationship was made official several months after Shelton finalized his divorce following a three-year marriage to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani split from her husband, Gavin Rossdale, a year prior.

Heading into their fourth year of dating, Shelton acknowledges that their bond gets stronger and stronger.

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he shared, before praising his girlfriend and fellow The Voice co-host.

“She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level,” he explained. “It’s unbelievable how supportive she is. I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.’ “

This fall, the pair will reunite on the NBC singing series, as Stefani returns to the panel in place of Adam Levine, who announced his departure from the show last month.

For the “Cool” singer, working alongside Shelton once again is one of the many positives she feels toward being back in the big red chairs.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting,” she noted on The Talk earlier this month. “I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”