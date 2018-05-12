Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Team Up for The Voice Edition of HQ Trivia to Help Fans Win $50,000

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up on The Voice for one special night, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The celebrity coaches will join Scott Rogowsky, host of the popular HQ Trivia game, to help fans win $50,000 and a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend the NBC singing competition’s season 14 finale.

“I’m excited to co-host the first-ever Voice HQ game with my very chatty friend Kelly Clarkson on Monday,” Shelton, 41, says. “Don’t get up to go to the fridge during the show because the only way to win is to watch closely!”

Clarkson, 36, jokes, “For once, Blake and I will be on the same team, and we will be rooting for you all to win!”

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton

The interactive mobile trivia game — which players can download on their phones to try to correctly answer 12 increasingly difficult questions in order to win a cash prize — regularly attracts 1 million players per game.

Viewers will be able to tune into the May 14 episode for Clues to a special edition of HQ Trivia at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET.

The upcoming episode of The Voice will continue the semi-finals round as Team Kelly (Brynn Cartelli and Kaleb Lee) and Team Blake (Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade) compete for a spot in the Top 8.

In addition, it was recently announced that Clarkson will return as a coach for the forthcoming 15th season alongside season 13 judge Jennifer Hudson.

HQ Trivia is available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.