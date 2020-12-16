Blake Shelton Jokes That The Voice 'Is Rigged' After Losing to Gwen Stefani’s Carter Rubin

Blake Shelton has some theories about why he lost season 19 of The Voice to fiancée Gwen Stefani.

On Tuesday night, the popular NBC singing competition show crowned its new winner, Carter Rubin — a 15-year-old Shoreham, New York, native who was coached by Stefani.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing her excitement for the win on her Instagram Story, the "Rich Girl" singer, 51, shared a video of herself and Shelton leaving the studio.

"I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice!" she excitedly exclaimed in the clip.

Her country artist fiancé, 44, with a look of disdain on his face, jokingly remarked, "This show’s rigged."

Image zoom Carter Rubin, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Trae Patton/nbc

Rubin beat out team John Legend's John Holiday, team Kelly Clarkson's Desz and team Shelton's Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

"You won The Voice!" Stefani repeatedly told Rubin as he looked in disbelief after it was announced that that he had won. Earlier in the night, the duo performed Stefani's holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Rubin's win marked the first-ever victory for Stefani on the show. (Stefani will be leaving The Voice after this season.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shelton later congratulated Rubin and Stefani on their victory.

"Congrats on the win @gwenstefani! I’ll let this one slide! @carterjrubin... if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I’m glad it’s you!!!!" he wrote on Twitter.

The "God's Country" crooner also gave his own artists a shout-out for their hard work this season.

"Well, we may not have taken the @nbcthevoice title this time around, but I feel like a winner having worked with some incredible artists this season!@jimranger @IanFlanigan y’all should be so proud of what y’all have done this season! It’s just the beginning! Watch out world!!!!!" he added.

After his victory, Rubin took to Twitter to share a message with fans.