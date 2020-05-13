Blake Shelton Jokes He's 'Naked from the Waist Down' While Filming The Voice Remote Shows

Blake Shelton is letting it all hang loose.

During a virtual press conference with his fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend, as well as host Carson Daly, on Tuesday, the country star, 43, joked that he's been "completely naked from the waist down" when they go live for the show from their homes.

"We don't have any kids or any family members [there]," he said. "I feel more comfortable. I feel more free."

When a reporter asked if he's had any "close calls on camera," Shelton kept the joke going and responded, "I sneezed at one point, and there was some floppage. But it didn't make it on to the camera."

To that, Clarkson, 38, quipped, "Hopefully everybody at home has some binoculars!"

During the conference, the coaches also opened up about how their families have been helping them go live for the Voice from home amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"My husband [Brandon Blackstock] is now a lighting technician, an audio visual technician, a director and he's also playing cowboy on our ranch," Clarkson said. "He's got his hands full. We both, definitely, have our hands full. It's not just this job, it's [my] TV show and making records. We're all still making records. It's a lot of new things happening for us, and we're trying to get it done."

"None of this would be happening without my partner in crime," she added.

Image zoom Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend Trae Patton/NBC

While Legend, 41, said wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, hasn't helped him coach his contestants, he did say she has helped "film some of our adventures — our reality segments and some of our packages."

Jonas, 27, said his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 37, is such a "big fan of the show" that she waits to watch it when it airs on the West Coast, where they've been social distancing.

"We're time delayed here in Los Angeles — if I tell her what happened, she gets so mad at me," he said. "So I remain quiet when we walk back after we wrap up, and I act like nothing happened. Then we go watch it."

But, he said, she's been helping him in other ways outside of filming hours.

"She's been helping me with my hair and puts some powder on my face if I look shiny," he said, adding, "It's my first season on the show, and this is obviously a very unique way for us to be doing it. The fact that they figured out a way for us to continue has meant a lot to all of us. Obviously having our families and our support systems intact has been a really incredible thing and has made me feel more connected to my wife and our extended family here with us in quarantine. We feel really fortunate."

Similarly, Shelton's longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50, has been helping him with his appearance.

"Gwen's been doing hair and makeup for me," he said. "She likes doing that stuff. Gwen's brother is here and that's who has been doing all of [the technical] stuff. If he wasn't here, I'd be screwed."

Shelton said that the coolest part of working from home has been knowing that Daly's eldest child, his son Jackson, 11, has been his camera guy.

"It's so funny to me because I've known him since he was barely walking," he said. "To know that he's now Carson's camera guy at the house — that's my favorite thing about this in-home stuff."

Daly, 46, said that Jackson has "been extra busy" in lockdown, helping him create graphics when he's on The Today Show, contributing to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition on YouTube and shooting Carson on The Voice in addition to school.

"We're in California now, so I get up at 3:30 to do The Today Show and have to wake the 11-year-old graphics department, Jackson, up to do his thing for 'Pop Start,' " he said. "There's been a good chunk of NBC broadcasting coming from this house in Pasadena."

With Jackson and their three daughters — 7-year-old Etta, 5-year-old London and 7-week-old Goldie — all in the house, Carson said he and his wife, Siri Pinter, 39, have had to "turn off the news."

"The information that's coming out on screen about deaths and cases — questions are being asked and we want to handle the questions in a private setting with the kids where we can explain it," he said. "But [Lester's] Nightly News on YouTube, they take all of that into consideration so it's really great for kids."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.