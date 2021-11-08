Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani to Perform 'Happy Anywhere' Duet as Her Las Vegas Residency Wraps

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019

Blake Shelton helped Gwen Stefani wrap up her Las Vegas residency Saturday night.

The country star, 45, joined his wife on stage for a rendition of their hit song "Happy Anywhere" during her final show in the residency. Stefani, 52, posted a series of clips from the performance on her Instagram page, which show her and Shelton sharing a sweet embrace as they finished the duet.

"@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night," she captioned the videos.

The residency, titled Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl, was initially set to end in spring 2020, but the pandemic forced her to postpone her final eight shows.

"Sometimes it's just best to keep it simple and short so all i have to say is THANKYOU to everyone who made this an incredible chapter of my life," the "Rich Girl" singer added in another Instagram post celebrating her final performance.

Shelton has made regular appearances throughout the show's run. During one performance last month, the duo sang "Nobody But You" before Shelton exited the stage and introduced Stefani as "Gwen Shelton."

"That's my husband!" she shouted, as she tried grabbing his butt while he walked off. Shelton laughed and shook his head, claiming, "Harassment."

The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 on Instagram and tied the knot July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at CMA Summer Jam | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Last week, Shelton released the heartfelt vow song he wrote for the wedding, "We Can Reach the Stars," which will appear on his upcoming album Body Language Deluxe, out Dec. 3.

"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Thursday. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."