"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," Blake Shelton explained

Blake Shelton Releases the Wedding Vow Song He Wrote for Gwen Stefani 'We Can Reach The Stars'

Grab your tissues!

Blake Shelton has released the heartfelt vow song he wrote for his wedding to Gwen Stefani, which will appear on his upcoming album Body Language Deluxe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," the 45-year-old country star said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Thursday. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time."

In the first verse, Shelton recalls sharing his first kiss with Stefani, now 52, and feeling "like we were kids" ever since. "Who are we to question God and his greater plan? You and me are a blessing and all we gotta do is say amen, amen," he sings on the track.

In the chorus, The Voice judge celebrates the strong bond they share, singing "And I know we can reach the stars. That's how far my love will go for you. I know we can reach the stars. You've already hung the moon."

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach The Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in the statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Body Language Deluxe will also feature the single "Come Back As A Country Boy," which he wrote in honor of "everyday hardworking country people."

"We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country," Shelton said in a statement in September.