Blake Shelton Teases 'Nobody But You' Duet with Gwen Stefani at 2020 Grammy Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will get a chance to show off their voices during this year’s Grammy Awards.

The country star, 43, announced Tuesday that he and his longtime No Doubt girlfriend will be coupling up for a performance at the awards show on Jan. 26.

While Shelton didn’t officially announce what he and Stefani, 50, will be singing at the show, his caption hinted at his latest duet with Stefani, “Nobody But You.”

Shelton shared a photo of himself to Instagram with the words “Grammy Performer,” and captioned the post, “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!”

The two recently teamed up for the new love song “Nobody But You,” which is featured on Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. Shelton’s title track on the album, “God’s Country,” scored him a Grammy nomination for best country solo performance.

Stefani reiterated her excitement for the performance by reposting Shelton’s photo, adding the caption, “@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!😳🤔🙏🏻,” with the hashtags “#yesplease,” “#myfavoritecountrysinger” and “#nobodybutyou.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in December about his collaboration with Stefani. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

Shelton and Stefani recently worked alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014. Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the pair struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.