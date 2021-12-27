Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate First Christmas Married with a Successful Timpano Pasta Dome

It's "the fifth annual cutting of the timpano pasta dome," the country star joked

Merry Christmas from the Stefani-Sheltons!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gave fans an inside look at their first Christmas as newlyweds as they attempted to make their annual Italian timpano pasta dome — layers of meatballs, pasta, sausage cheeses and marinara sauce baked in a crust — despite failing at the task in 2020.

"We are cooking — we got some Italian timpano dome going on here," the No Doubt frontwoman, 52, shared with her Instagram followers. "I will show you if it actually works out this year!"

She then took fans through the process, from layering the pasta bake to Shelton's successful flipping of not one, but two of the creations as they prepared to slice into it.

Shelton, 45, joked, "The fifth annual cutting of the timpano pasta dome — Lord hear our prayer!"

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, Stefani shared that there are quite a few traditions in her family, including the dome.

"Last year, we screwed up, I'm sorry! But I'm hoping to make up for last year. We're going to make sure we do everything from scratch. We love making the memories," she said, before adding, "We go big."

What does Stefani want for Christmas, though?

"I just want everyone to be happy and have that moment," she said. "It feels like there's a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have just the most great memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we'll be able to do that."

During last year's holiday, the country singer shared a photo on Instagram alongside Stefani, who was his fiancée at the time, and wrote that he had "a lot to be thankful for."

Last month, the couple flew out to Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma to celebrate Thanksgiving with the entire family, including Stefani's children — Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15, whom she shares ex Gavin Rossdale. The singer shared several snaps of their festivities, as well as a photo of her father Dennis holding up a platter of food in a "Stefani" apron.

Shelton recently spoke to PEOPLE about liking to experiment with food on Thanksgiving.

"The first year, we made a hot Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey," Shelton recently told PEOPLE. "We crusted it in the Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The next year Apollo, or maybe it was Zuma; I can't remember. We ended up doing a Funyuns turkey, which actually tasted a lot like a regular turkey. I guess whatever they put in Funyuns, it's the same stuff."

Shelton said the boys had already planned the 2021 bird weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.

"One of them saw a picture of the bacon-wrapped — like the whole thing, and we're doing it," Shelton previously explained.

Ahead of their Thanksgiving celebration, Stefani caught up with ET to chat about how she and Shelton would celebrate alongside their family, during what she calls "the best phase of my life."

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said. (The couple tied the knot in July.)