Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were So 'in Love' at Family-Filled Dinner Night Before Wedding: Source
The singers exchanged vows at his Tishomingo ranch on Saturday after nearly six years together
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were surrounded by love on their wedding weekend.
Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the couple celebrated their imminent nuptials with a family-filled dinner on Friday night at the country superstar's restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
"They looked really happy together and definitely in love," says an onlooker, who adds that the group — which included Stefani's sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 — dined on burgers, fries, tacos and more.
After nearly six years together, Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51 — who first met on set of The Voice — exchanged vows at the "God's Country" singer's ranch on Saturday, PEOPLE previously confirmed.
Several weeks ago, the No Doubt rocker documented her excitement for the upcoming festivities by sharing that her family had "kidnapped" her for a bridal shower.
"Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote at the time.
In May, Shelton joked that their big day would be "pretty classless" if he were fully in charge of wedding plans.
"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he told USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."
The newlyweds — who released two hit love songs, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You," in 2020 while quarantining in Oklahoma — got engaged last October after Shelton surprised Stefani with a family-filled proposal.
"Yes please! 💍🙏🏻," she wrote. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he added. "I love you. I heard a YES!"
Several months before their engagement, Stefani told Extra that she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Shelton as her husband. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said. "I guess we're just together."
