Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Apply for Oklahoma Marriage License 8 Months After Getting Engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged in October 2020 after meeting on the set of The Voice back in 2015

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one step closer to officially becoming husband and wife.

On Tuesday, Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, applied for a marriage license through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, PEOPLE can confirm. In the county, marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is looking forward to their wedding this summer and are excited to have guests present. "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend," the source said. "Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding."

"She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic," the source continued. "She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider added. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

Stefani and Shelton's love story commenced on the set of The Voice in 2015, where the couple bonded over recent heartbreak and their divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. At the time, Stefani said she "wasn't trying to start a relationship," but it was "unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment."

By November 2015, the two were officially dating and by 2016, the couple were walking their first red carpets as a pair.

Fast-forward four years and the couple was back onscreen together as Stefani made her return to The Voice as a coach. "They're still madly in love and beyond inseparable," a source told PEOPLE then. "Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they've found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever."

And during the last year, the couple spent their entire quarantines together. They even dropped songs "Happy Anywhere" in January 2020 and "Nobody but You" in July of that same year.

By the end of October, Shelton had proposed. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram sharing a photo of Stefani and Shelton kissing as she showed off her ring. Shelton asked the question at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of lockdown during the pandemic.

"yes please! 💍🙏🏻," Stefani wrote. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," Shelton added. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he told KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

A source told PEOPLE in December that Stefani's three sons "will have a large part" in her wedding.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," said a friend. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

The couple has also been teasing their highly anticipated wedding for several months. In May, Shelton joked that his wedding would be "pretty classless" if he was in charge of planning it. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he told USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."