Season 21 of The Voice, which is set to premiere in the fall, will feature returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and newcomer Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton Is 'Excited' for Ariana Grande to Join The Voice Because It's 'Somebody New for Me to Beat'

Blake Shelton isn't worried about Ariana Grande coming for his Voice crown when she joins as a coach next season.

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat," the country star told reporters during a virtual Q&A with his fellow season 20 coaches John Legend and Nick Jonas, as well as mega mentor Snoop Dogg, on Tuesday (coach Kelly Clarkson was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict with her daytime talk show). "I'm tired of beating John every season — and Nick."

Shelton, 44, went on to say that Jonas, 28, "is the easiest coach I have ever beat in 20 seasons of doing this show." (Shelton has won the show a record seven times total.)

"The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas," he said. "So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."

Ariana Grande

Legend, 42, on the other hand, can't wait to see what Grande — who was announced as a coach last month — brings to season 21.

"Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix," he said. "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us."

"What we've learned is that our audience likes some stability with coaches, but I think it also likes for us to introduce some new flavors to the mix every once in a while," he added. "I think Ariana is going to be a great addition."

When Jonas was asked whether he has any advice for Grande when she takes his spot in the coaches' red chairs in the fall, he said, "Ariana clearly doesn't need my advice."

"She's an incredible artist and, I think, our generation's best vocalist," he continued. "She's got such an incredible career to pull from to inspire these artists she's going to work with. I'm so excited to see her beat Blake. It's going to be great for me."