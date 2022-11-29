Entertainment Music Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's new USA Network show Barmageddon premieres on Dec. 5 By Brianne Tracy Brianne Tracy Instagram Twitter Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 03:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are bringing their new show Barmageddon to their current show The Voice. To get fans excited about Barmageddon's upcoming premiere on USA Network on Dec. 5, the two friends got their Voice cast mates Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to go head-to-head in one of the game show's classic competitions, "keg kurling." The game is a version of shuffleboard that uses empty beer kegs in place of discs. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the competition — which will also air during The Voice eliminations on Tuesday night — Daly, 49, jokes that they came up with the idea for "keg kurling" because Shelton, 46, had "so many empty kegs" at home that were driving his wife Stefani, 53, "crazy." After explaining the rules, the Voice coaches are split into teams: Shelton and Cabello vs. Stefani and Legend. "I'm paired with Blake. I feel like I'm about to learn from the master," Cabello, 25, says, as Shelton encourages her with "You were born to do this." Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Get Their Celebrity Friends to Compete in Bar Games on 'Barmageddon' The four coaches then kick off their rousing game of "keg kurling," with each team taking a lead at points. Ultimately, Stefani and Legend, 43, end up on top. "We held our own and we won and now we can shove that in [Blake's] face," Stefani says with a smile, as Legend quips, "This is better than beating him at The Voice!" RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Is 'Stepping Away' from ''The Voice' ' After 23 Seasons: 'Hell of a Ride' While she and Shelton didn't win "keg kurling," Cabello promises, "I'm going to win The Voice." To that, Shelton — who announced last month that he'll be stepping away from coaching The Voice after next season — says: "We're going to win. You know I'm about to retire from the show — be nice!" Still, Cabello says, "I have no empathy." The clip is just a taste of what's to come from Barmageddon, which takes place in Shelton's Music City bar, Ole Red, and features celebrities battling it out in a slew of creative bar games. Along with Shelton and Daly, WWE alum Nikki Bella hosts. Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons In each episode, two celebrities compete against each other in five games, including "keg kurling," "air cannon cornhole," and more twists on classics. Among the star contestants featured on the show is Stefani, who competes against Sheryl Crow. Sasha Banks and Brie Bella take their game off the WWE stage and into the southern bar, while Trace Adkins, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lil Rel Howery, Malin Akerman, Chris Young, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Jay Pharoah, Martin Kove, Kane Brown and Elle King battle it out, too. Barmageddon premieres Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.