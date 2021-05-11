Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson to Reunite with Their Voice Contestants Ian Flanigan and Jake Hoot

“There is something so heartwarming about seeing these winners return home to The Voice family,” Kelly Clarkson tells PEOPLE

The Voice is having a family reunion!

Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will be reunited next week with their former contestants, Jake Hoot, season 17's champion, and Ian Flanigan, one of season 19's finalists, for special appearances during the competitive live performances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flanigan will be performing his new single, "Grow Up (feat. Blake Shelton)," with his former coach on May 17. The song is Flanigan's debut with label Reviver Records and features the vocals of his country superstar mentor, Shelton.

The Voice coach shares with PEOPLE that Flanigan is representative of what NBC's singing competition is all about.

"The name of the show is The Voice because of singers like Ian," says Shelton. "He has such a unique voice and I always loved his song choices and you just can't limit him to one genre. Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store!"

During his time on the show, other superstar coaches gave Flanigan similar praise. Usher called him a "top gun" and Gwen Stefani said, "Nobody has a voice that sounds like that, it's just so rare." While Flanigan showed immense talent on the show and finished in third place, he shared that he felt "humbled, blessed and grateful" for his time on The Voice.

Now, the country singer says he's beyond excited to go back to The Voice stage and reunite with Shelton as he continues to pave his own way in the music industry.

"I am beyond grateful for any opportunity to share the stage with Blake again," says Flanigan. "He's been such a huge part of my growth and this process, I can't thank him enough. It's also an honor to be invited back to The Voice, feels great to return to perform my own music."

During the show on May 18, Hoot will also be taking the stage with his previous powerhouse mentor, Kelly Clarkson, to sing their moving duet "I Would've Loved You." The season 17 winner shares that he is beyond grateful to Clarkson for giving him the chance to shine.

Kelly Clarkson Jake Hoot THE VOICE Kelly Clarkson and Jake Hoot | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

"It's so surreal that I get to not only sing on that stage again, I also get to sing with my coach, Kelly Clarkson, and we get to perform a song that I helped write," says Hoot. "I've got all the jitters and nerves from when I was there last, and I'm not even a contestant anymore! So pumped to be back, and I can't thank The Voice and Kelly enough for giving me this opportunity!"

Upon its release, Hoot and Clarkson's powerful ballad topped the iTunes all-genre chart and has since garnered nearly 2 million streams and more than 7 million views. The song is featured on Hoot's debut project Love Out of Time, which features musicians and songwriters including Dean Sams, Danny Myrick and more.

Clarkson tells PEOPLE that she's excited to see both Hoot and Flanigan grace The Voice stage once again, and is looking forward to her duet with her former mentee.

"There is something so heartwarming about seeing these winners return home to The Voice family," says Clarkson."I cannot wait to reunite with Jake next week."