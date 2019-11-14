Blake Shelton’s Advice to John Legend After Sexiest Man Alive Title: Don’t Look at Social Media

John Legend is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, and he’s already gotten some advice about the new accolade from his colleague and friend, Blake Shelton, who held the title in 2017.

During the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Shelton, 43, took a moment backstage to share the advice he gave Legend, 40, about taking on the reigns of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’m the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight at the 53rd annual CMAs. “I told him afterwards, I said, ‘Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.”

The country star, who took home the trophy for best single of the year at the CMAs for his hit song “God’s Country,” did indeed announce the news to his fellow Voice coach — and he did it in a fun way along with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s girlfriend.

Legend’s TV family revealed PEOPLE’s new Sexiest Man Alive cover on the show and the audience excitedly cheered. With Shelton’s status as a previous titleholder, he felt it was only right that he share the news.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!” Shelton said.

But there was more. The “Jesus Got a Tight Grip” singer pulled out a customized pair of bedazzled cut-off denim shorts that he gifted his Grammy-winning friend. The shorts had “VEGOTSMA” written on the backside in silver jewels outlined in red. Adding more flare to the bottoms, there were also pink and silver rhinestones splattered along the back pockets.

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” Shelton explained, referring to Legend‘s impressive quartet of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. “Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one.”

Legend was happy to receive his personalized gift. He even shared his appreciation for his fellow coach.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, PEOPLE magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today,” he said.

Shelton’s advice may be for Legend to avoid social media for the time being, but Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen was happy to announce his latest accomplishment on Twitter when the news broke.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

In true Teigen style, the model, 33, wrote “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

Many fans quickly responded, one tweeted “Legends only” and another wrote, “Look at you beautiful lady…married to the Sexiest Man Alive!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I seriously love your family!!!! Thank you for allowing us to share the journey w you all!!! Continued prayers and blessing to you all!!!!”