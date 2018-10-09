Blake Shelton Gives Adam Levine Two Smooches During The Voice — Watch the Bromantic Moment

Now that’s a chair-turning moment!

On Monday’s episode of The Voice, Blake Shelton kissed fellow judge Adam Levine on the cheeks after contestant Kirk Jay’s audition. The impetus for the bromantic gesture? The Maroon 5 frontman, 39, agreed the country singer, 42, was a better fit as coach given the 22-year-old contestant’s style.

In response, Shelton told him, “You deserve a kiss for that,” and smooched his face.

After singing Rascal Flatt’s “God Bless the Open Road” — which prompted all four judges to turn their chairs during the reality show’s blind auditions — Jay revealed that he’s from Alabama.

“You should really only be considering the two of us,” Levine said about himself and Shelton, disregarding Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. He then asked the country star, “Did you turn around because it sounded like CeeLo Green singing a country song? It was like CeeLo and Blake made a country baby.”

The Voice coaches Trae Patton/NBC

Then, Shelton quickly popped out of his chair and hugged the contestant as he declared, “Good to finally meet you, son!”

Next, Clarkson, 36, asked Jay what kind of record he was interested in making, to which he responded, “Country ’til the day I die.” Levine then got earnest, explaining, “As someone who thoroughly enjoys making Blake suffer all the time, for the first time maybe in my life, I want to see you on Blake’s team.”

While the audience cheered, the pop singer continued, “I don’t know why. I don’t like that I feel that way,” as Shelton again got up, grabbed Levine’s face and kissed both of his cheeks. He then laughed, “I just kissed Adam Levine!”

To conclude the beautiful moment, Jay chose Shelton as his coach.

Also on Monday’s episode, the only duo on the show this season brought the original American Idol winner to tears.

The two-man group OneUp sang a feel-good rendition of The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” during their blind audition and wowed the judges with their performance, vocals — and love story.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on The Voice Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“Oh, where we going?” Hudson, 37, said after three of the four judges pressed the red button. “You took me to the rafters!”

Later on, Adam, 36, explained, “We met, and then we fell in love, actually.”

After banter between the judges about what sound OneUp would produce, Jerome revealed that “Motown is the music we want to do.”

The coaches then welcomed the couple’s cheering families onto the stage, as Clarkson said, “It’s going to sound super cheesy and I’ll try not to cry because I’m that girl, but … In a time in this country where it’s so divisive, this is such a beautiful thing … It is proof that in this country, love is limitless … It’s the most beautiful thing that’s happened to me this season.”

They chose Clarkson as their coach.