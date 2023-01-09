All About the Members of Blackpink: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé

There's so much to know about the multitalented members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Recognized as "the world's most popular girl group," the South Korean pop phenoms have created a global name for themselves since the debut of their first album Square One in August 2016.

Although the record only consisted of two songs, "Whistle" and "Boombayah," it was heavily promoted in the K-pop scene, as Blackpink was the first girl group in seven years from YG Entertainment — a famous K-pop training organization in South Korea that operates as a record label, talent agency and music production company.

In the years that followed, the group released one chart-topping single after another, such as "Ddu-du Ddu-du" off 2018's EP Square Up and "How You Like That" off 2020's LP The Album. The latter sold approximately 1.2 million copies in less than a month after its release, making Blackpink the first million-selling K-pop girl group.

According to Forbes, Blackpink "is in second place among all South Korean musical acts when looking at how many No. 1 smashes each figure has managed." (Leading the charge is the South Korean global sensation BTS.)

The K-pop girl group has not only cultivated a devoted fan following — "Blinks" (as their fans call themselves) fill arenas across the globe and attend their idols' appearances at blockbuster events including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 — but they've caught the attention of music icons as well, having collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

From their early beginnings in the group to their major accomplishments since joining, keep scrolling for a breakdown of each member in Blackpink.

Jennie, 26

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jennie (whose full name is Kim Jennie) grew up in Seoul and New Zealand, before joining YG in 2010. Blackpink was formed in 2016 after an expansive audition search that crossed many countries, and Jennie was its first member.

"I was the first one on the team, and I got to watch everybody come in," Jennie (who is fluent in Korean, Japanese and English) told Elle in September 2020.

Jennie was a "trainee" just shy of six years, and has become the main rapper of Blackpink, although there's no official leader of the group.

Out of the four members of Blackpink, Jennie was the first to release a track on her own, "SOLO." While she's known for rapping, she contributes vocals to the group as well — a duality of skills that she showcases in the single, while further establishing herself as a fashion icon in its corresponding music video.

Despite the fame, Jennie seeks normalcy. "More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls," she told Rolling Stone. "Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places."

Lisa, 25

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty

Lisa (whose full name is Lalisa Manobal) was the second member to join Blackpink and is the youngest of the group. She's the main dancer of the group, though she also raps and sings.

She was raised in Thailand, but left Bangkok in 2011 to train for five years before the group debuted hits "Whistle" and "Boombayah" in 2016. The training process was rigorous, with restrictions on dating, driving, and drinking — and for Lisa, at times was trying.

"When was this going to end? Like, when? Do we have to get tested every single month?" Lisa recalled her experience in a Rolling Stone interview. "I'd call my mom [in Thailand], wanting to quit, and she'd tell me to hang on just another year, just hang on."

Prior to her move to South Korea in 2011, Lisa didn't speak Korean. Now, she's fluent in it — in addition to Thai, English, Japanese, and basic Chinese. Similar to Jennie, Lisa also has an interest in fashion. She was named global brand ambassador of French luxury brand Celine, in addition to modeled.

"Being able to walk on the runway as a model myself was a great honor, as the Celine show is a dream stage for every model," Lisa told Billboard in September 2022. "I decided to participate when Celine asked me to, and it became an unforgettable experience."

Jisoo, 28

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jisoo (whose full name is Kim Jisoo) was the third member to join Blackpink and is the eldest of the group. She's the lead vocalist and is considered an expert harmonizer.

Jisoo is the only member of Blackpink who was born and raised in South Korea. In fact, she grew up in Gunpo, a small city approximately 20 miles south of the YG headquarters. In August 2011, she became a trainee for five years before joining the group.

"It was hard for me to transition to [YG], where there were many rules. I had to grow a sense of patience and endurance," Jisoo told Rolling Stone of her experience as a trainee, especially coming from a family that was "more liberal."

Jisoo speaks Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Known as the group's mood-maker, her quick-witted and philosophical persona is often displayed during interviews.

Jisoo is the only member of Blackpink who hasn't released music independently, but she has displayed an interest in fashion, often attending global fashion weeks and partnering with major brands. She was named Dior's brand ambassador in March 2021.

Additionally, Jisoo is an actress: She starred on the JTBC historical K-drama series Snowdrop (also available to stream on Disney+), and has appeared in various commercials.

Rosé, 25

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Rosé (whose real name is Park Chaeyoung) joined YG Entertainment in 2012, placing first among 700 contestants during an audition in Sydney. She's the main singer of Blackpink, known for her recognizable voice.

Rosé became a "trainee" at 15, which meant she left her parents to develop her pop career at YG full time — something she now recalls as difficult. "If I was going through a hard time, I'd go to the bathroom, sob my heart out, then on to the next thing," Rosé told Rolling Stone. "I was on autopilot or something. If you told me to do that again, I could never."

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé is fluent in English and Korean. In the beginning of her career, she leaned on her bandmates for help with the transition process. "I was born and raised in an English-speaking country, so [Jennie] helped me out with the cultural differences," Rosé recalled to Elle of her first introduction to pop star boot camp.

In addition to her distinct vocals (she's particularly recognized for hitting high notes), Rosé is a multi-instrumentalist, talented both on guitar and piano. In fact, the guitar she's known for playing during Blackpink performances is the same one she's played her whole life!

Rosé recently introduced herself as a solo artist, having released her debut album R in March 2021, which includes the lead single "On The Ground." During a global press conference at the time of its release, Rosé said she "put [her] most honest self into the album" and used it as an opportunity to experiment vocally.

Music aside, Rosé is heavily involved in the fashion scene and has teamed up with brands like Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. She was also one of the first K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala, where she wore Saint Laurent and walked alongside its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.