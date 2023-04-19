BLACKPINK Jams Out to TLC's 'No Scrubs' with James Corden, Who Learns How to Krump on 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden can add krumping with BLACKPINK to his list of Carpool Karaoke skills.

In a clip shared from Tuesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host, 44, cruised around Los Angeles with the K-Pop superstars for his talk show's hit segment.

The all-female group, made up of Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo, sang along to "No Scrubs" by TLC and "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls, along with some originals. Corden also received a krumping tutorial.

"Are you a good driver?" Lisa, 26, joked from the back seat as Corden noted they were fresh off a Tokyo performance for 110,000 fans. The group also headlined Coachella on Saturday.

"I think so. I believe so," Corden replied as they busted into an animated rendition of "Pink Venom." Holding his own throughout the tune, the TV personality gave the girls high fives and then asked how long ago they formed.

"Ten years ago," they all replied, explaining that they were in a "training system" for five or six years with singing lessons, learning language and different genres of dance, including "popping" and "krump."

"So show me some krumping," Corden requested as the girls all pointed to Jisoo, 28, for leading the tutorial.

"Jisoo, give me some krumping — a lot of hands," the host said as he mirrored her movements. "But then it stops right?" he said of the dance style's abrupt freezes. They added he needed to incorporate an "angry face" while doing the motion.

BLACKPINK and James Corden. Terence Patrick/CBS

Diving back into some interview questions, Corden asked what a typical day was like for the band while at training camp.

"We start at 11 or 12 and we wake up at like 9 to get like ready, then we go at 11 a.m. and we practice all through 2 a.m. — we all come home at 2 a.m. Even on weekends," Rosé, 26, shared of the grueling schedule, the girls adding that they would get a day off here and there on Sunday.

"This is an incredible amount of dedication for all of you," Corden acknowledged.

Added Jennie, 27, "I think the competition was so intense where we'd kind of forget that we're missing some part of our lives. Because there's different tests that we do, different videos that we have to shoot and it just keeps coming every day, every week."

"We weren't really looking back to our homes or anything," the Seoul-born star said of the girls starting this program at just 14-16 years old. "We were just like, let's survive this."

The global artists, whom Corden said have eight billion streams on Spotify, then shared that TLC was a group that they looked up to as they came up. "Do you want to do a bit of TLC?" Corden asked. "YES!" they all shouted as they dove into "No Scrubs."

Elsewhere in the interview, Corden prompted the girls to pick a "Spice Girls" style version of themselves. "Aussie Pink," Rosé claimed, while Coden chose "Boss Pink" for Lisa and "Shy Pink" for Jennie, along with "Nails Pink" for meticulously manicured Jisoo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Corden's version of "Pink"?

"I think I'd be middle-aged dad-of-three Pink."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.