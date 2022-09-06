BLACKPINK Announce 19-Date BORN PINK 2022 World Tour in Support of Upcoming Second Album

BLACKPINK is coming to your area.

On Tuesday, the hugely popular South Korean girl group announced the upcoming BORN PINK World Tour, which will see BLACKPINK perform 19 concerts in arena and stadium venues across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe throughout the fall and winter.

The tour shares a name with BLACKPINK's upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK, which is set for a Sept. 16 release and has been preceded by the Billboard Global 200 chart-topping single "Pink Venom," released in August.

Kicking off Oct. 25 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the BORN PINK World Tour will make stops in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Newark, New Jersey, before wrapping its North American leg at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Less than two weeks later, BLACKPINK — which features members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — will resume the tour on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at The O2 in London, followed by shows in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and a concluding concert on Dec. 22 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

Fans can register for the BLINK MEMBERSHIP presale at BLACKPINK's tour website. Tickets become available for the presale on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale begins Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last month, BLACKPINK took home its second-ever Moon Person, earning best Metaverse performance for BLACKPINK: The Virtual, a virtual concert held in the PUGB MOBILE game from July 22-24 and July 29-31.

During the ceremony, 25-year-old Lisa also became the first K-pop soloist to win a Moon Person, as she took home best K-pop for her debut single "Lalisa," released in September 2021.

Ahead of the group's Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky hitting the streaming platform in 2020, its members spoke to PEOPLE about their rise to fame.

"We want to thank our fans for how far we've come and for how much we've received," Jennie, 26, said at the time. "The four of us started dreaming of sharing music to the world and creating something new for people to enjoy."

BLACKPINK. Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

See below for BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour dates.

Oct. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct. 29, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Nov. 2, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Nov. 6, 2022 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

Nov. 7, 2022 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

Nov. 10, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Nov. 11, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Nov. 14, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Nov. 15, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Nov. 19, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Nov. 30, 2022 - London, UK - The O2

Dec. 1, 2022 - London, UK - The O2

Dec. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

Dec. 8, 2022 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Dec. 11, 2022 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Dec. 12, 2022 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Dec. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Dec. 19, 2022 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 22, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome