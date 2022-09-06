Entertainment Music BLACKPINK Announce 19-Date BORN PINK 2022 World Tour in Support of Upcoming Second Album The upcoming arena and stadium tour will kick off more than one month after the release of the girl group's sophomore album, BORN PINK, featuring the single "Pink Venom" By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 01:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email BLACKPINK. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty BLACKPINK is coming to your area. On Tuesday, the hugely popular South Korean girl group announced the upcoming BORN PINK World Tour, which will see BLACKPINK perform 19 concerts in arena and stadium venues across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe throughout the fall and winter. The tour shares a name with BLACKPINK's upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK, which is set for a Sept. 16 release and has been preceded by the Billboard Global 200 chart-topping single "Pink Venom," released in August. Kicking off Oct. 25 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the BORN PINK World Tour will make stops in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Newark, New Jersey, before wrapping its North American leg at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. BLACKPINK Looks Back at Their Pop Star Boot Camp Days and How They've Been Inseparable Ever Since Less than two weeks later, BLACKPINK — which features members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — will resume the tour on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at The O2 in London, followed by shows in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and a concluding concert on Dec. 22 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Fans can register for the BLINK MEMBERSHIP presale at BLACKPINK's tour website. Tickets become available for the presale on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale begins Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last month, BLACKPINK took home its second-ever Moon Person, earning best Metaverse performance for BLACKPINK: The Virtual, a virtual concert held in the PUGB MOBILE game from July 22-24 and July 29-31. During the ceremony, 25-year-old Lisa also became the first K-pop soloist to win a Moon Person, as she took home best K-pop for her debut single "Lalisa," released in September 2021. Blackpink: What You Need to Know About K-pop's Biggest Girl Group Ahead of the group's Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky hitting the streaming platform in 2020, its members spoke to PEOPLE about their rise to fame. "We want to thank our fans for how far we've come and for how much we've received," Jennie, 26, said at the time. "The four of us started dreaming of sharing music to the world and creating something new for people to enjoy." BLACKPINK. Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock See below for BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour dates. Oct. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center Oct. 29, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center Nov. 2, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena Nov. 6, 2022 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre Nov. 7, 2022 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre Nov. 10, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center Nov. 11, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center Nov. 14, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center Nov. 15, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center Nov. 19, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium Nov. 30, 2022 - London, UK - The O2 Dec. 1, 2022 - London, UK - The O2 Dec. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi Dec. 8, 2022 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena Dec. 11, 2022 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena Dec. 12, 2022 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena Dec. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena Dec. 19, 2022 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena Dec. 22, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome