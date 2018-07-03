Producer and singer-songwriter Richard Swift, a member of The Black Keys, has died, his bandmate Dan Auerbach confirmed on social media Tuesday. He was 41.

“Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know,” Auerbach wrote in a post on Instagram. “He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.”

A Facebook page attributed to Swift also shared a photo of the musician with the caption, “And all the angels sing ‘Que Sera Sera.'”

Swift toured in 2014 as bassist for The Black Keys. He also performed with Auerbach’s other band, the Arcs, and had been a member of The Shins from 2011-2016.

RELATED: Dan Auerbach Talks Going to the Musical Wellspring for Waiting on a Song, and His Recording ‘Addiction’

Last year, it was revealed through a GoFundMe page that Swift had been “hospitalized due to a serious medical condition” in Tacoma, Washington.

An update on his condition was published on the page 10 days ago, stating, “He has been making some progress the last two days and Drs are impressed with the way be has been responding to the care he’s been getting.”

"He was the funniest person we ever met, one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we feel so honored to have known him. RIP Richard.” – Dan & Pat Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen pic.twitter.com/RAusOLUPDD — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) July 3, 2018

“He was the funniest person we ever met, one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we feel so honored to have known him,” Auerbach and fellow Black Keys member Patrick Carney said in a statement from the band, released on Twitter. “RIP Richard.”