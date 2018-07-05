Together Again! Fergie Reunites with Her Black Eyed Peas 'Fam' for July 4th Celebrations

“I Gotta Feeling” that fans are just as stoked for this Black Eyed Peas reunion as they were.

The full foursome — including band members Fergie, Will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap — was back together for the Fourth of July holiday.

Fergie, 43, shared a photo of the group posing for the camera on Instagram captioned, “fourth w the fam.”

Taboo, who opened up in 2016 about his battle with testicular cancer, also posted the same snap on his page. “HA-Pea 4th With style.. ✌🏼and ❤,” he wrote, making a pun out of the band’s name.

Fergie also documented the beachside day on her Instagram stories, including dancing with apl.de.ap and hitting the bar with Taboo, who also shared a number of pictures from get-together featuring his children.

Black Eyed Peas Taboo/Instagram

Black Eyed Peas Taboo/Instagram

Black Eyed Peas Taboo/Instagram

Black Eyed Peas Fergie/Instagram

Although Will.i.am confirmed to the Daily Star in February that Fergie had left the group and would not appear on their seventh studio album, the group made it clear that there was no bad blood with the singer while discussing their latest project album Masters of the Sun with Rolling Stone earlier this year.

“So there’s a song that Black Eyed Peas did with De La Soul on Bridging the Gap [‘Cali to New York’], it was just me and De La Soul,” Will.i.am explained. “There’s a song that we have [‘Gone Going’] … it was just me and Jack Johnson. There’s a song called ‘The Apl Song’ where it’s just Apl. Ain’t none of us on it. So that’s the Black Eyed Peas.”

When asked if Fergie was still part of the group, apl.de.ap replied, “Fergie is family.”

Will.i.am said, “Family is family, right? So…”

“Yeah, that don’t … never change,” apl.de.ap added.

Black Eyed Peas in 2011 Al Bello/Getty Images

At the 2017 Global Goals Awards hosted by Melinda Gates and U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in New York City, Will.i.am told PEOPLE that he’s supporting the “Fergalicious” singer in the wake of her split from Josh Duhamel.

“I wish her the best,” he said. “She’s my sister and we’re always there for her.”

