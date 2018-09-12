Black Eyed Peas Announce First Album in 8 Years — And Their First Since Fergie Left

The Black Eyed Peas are back, albeit a little smaller.

After taking a break from the spotlight, the group released a new single titled “Big Love” on Wednesday and announced an album is finally on its way.

“It’s all that we are. All that we’re made of,” the Black Eyed Peas captioned an Instagram of the track’s artwork.

The single follows behind their other tracks “Ring the Alarm,” “Constant Part 1 and 2” and “Get It,” which all dropped within the last few months.

While “Big Love” features the band’s signature pop-rap song, promotes social justice and appears to make references to the student-led gun control protest March for Our Lives, it is missing something — Fergie.

In February, Will.i.am confirmed to the Daily Star that Fergie, 43, had left the group leaving only Will.i.am, 43, Taboo and apl.de.ap as its only members.

The Black Eyed Peas Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Fergie will also not appear on the group’s seventh studio album Masters of the Sun, which will be released on Oct. 12. Masters of the Sun is also the band’s first album in nearly eight years.

Nonetheless, Fergie’s split doesn’t mean there’s bad blood between the group.

“Fergie is family,” apl.de.ap, 43, told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Family is family, right? So…” Will.i.am. chimed in.

“Yeah, that don’t… never change,” apl.de.ap also told the magazine.

Proving this is true, the gang reunited for a beach day on the Fourth of July. Fergie shared a sweet photo of herself and the guys posing from the meet up captioned, “fourth w the fam.”

Taboo, who previously opened up about his battle with testicular cancer, also posted photos from the special day. In one shot, the group can be seen smiling with Taboo’s children.

In addition to their new music, the Black Eyed Peas will be going on tour starting on Oct. 27 in London.