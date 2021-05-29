B.J. Thomas, 'Hooked on a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 78 from Lung Cancer

The five-time Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee has died from complications due to stage 4 lung cancer following his March diagnosis

Just two months after his initial diagnosis, legendary musician B.J. Thomas has died at the age of 78. He passed away due to complications from stage 4 lung cancer at his home in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, his family has confirmed.

The "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling" singer was a 5-time Grammy Award winner as well as a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee.

He is survived by wife Gloria, three daughters Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore, and four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore.

Always humble, Thomas used the news of his cancer to praise his beloved family and fans back in March, saying, "I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans."

"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you," he continued. "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

Following his emergence in the 1960s, Thomas' iconic songs proved their staying power in films like Forrest Gump, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Clerks II, and Spider-Man 2, to name a few.

Thomas even effectively provided his own eulogy on his website, writing: