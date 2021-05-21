Biography: KISStory, will be a four-hour, two-night event that airs on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Recount 50 Years as Part of KISS in Forthcoming Documentary: WATCH

KISS is gearing up to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band's iconic history.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first official trailer for the upcoming A&E documentary, Biography: KISStory, which will follow the rock band and recount their five decades in the music business.

Directed by D.J. Viola, the forthcoming documentary features original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Also scheduled to make appearances are Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi) and music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd), among others.

The four-hour, two-night event airs on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

In the 30-second long trailer, a voiceover says, "You wanted the best? You got the best!" before calling KISS "the hottest band in the world."

Scenes of the band rocking out then flash before the screen as Stanley, 69, quips, "It was all for one and one for all."

"We were four idiots off the streets of New York," Simmons, 71, adds before Stanley chimes in during another scene, stating, "I had a big secret. Gene had no idea."

"There was trouble in paradise," Simmons then notes, before the clip comes to a close.

"Through the 'Biography' lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. "This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations."