Billy Ray Cyrus is dropping hints about what to expect from daughter Miley Cyrus‘ soon to be released music.

Speaking to US Weekly on Saturday at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on the eve of the 2020 Grammy Awards, the “Old Town Road (Remix)” crooner discussed Miley’s upcoming music and revealed that one of her new tracks has an accompanying music video that will show her funeral. Describing it as “ridiculously, crazy good,” the country singer stayed mum on any other details but added that her new set of music will “kick some ass.”

Miley, 27, previously teased new music earlier this month on Instagram when she captioned a post, “New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!”

The announcement sent her loyal legion of fans — collectively known as Smilers — into a frenzy as they have been waiting patiently for new material from the “Slide Away” singer since 2017’s Younger Now.

In May 2019 , Miley dropped an EP titled She Is Coming that was originally intended to serve as the first of three official EP’s that together would complete one master LP, She Is: Miley Cyrus. But a public divorce from then-husband Liam Hemsworth and undergoing vocal cord surgery at the end of 2019 put a hold on MIley’s original plan to release the set. But her father’s new comments have given hope to Cyrus fans who have been waiting for new music.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Billy Ray, 58, also spoke openly about his other daughter, Noah Cyrus, at the pre-Grammy event, sharing that she is “on fire” before praising her song July as “one of the hottest records on the radio today.” Billy Ray won two Grammy awards for the “Old Town Road (Remix)” with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards and Miley couldn’t help but share her excitement over social media.

Image zoom Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Congrats to my dad @billyraycyrus and baby brother @lilnasx on their 2 Grammy awards!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a photo on Instagram.

Billy Ray also posted on Instagram and shared how honored he was to win for both best music video and best pop duo/group performance — his first time winning a Grammy — and dedicated his win to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who had tragically died in a helicopter crash earlier that day.