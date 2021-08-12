"When I started singing 'Roll That Rock' my inner spirit said Bobby Cyrus will know exactly what to do with this," Billy Ray Cyrus tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He did"

Billy Ray Cyrus Ventures into Bluegrass with Inspirational 'Roll That Rock' — Featuring His Cousin Bobby

Billy Ray Cyrus is embracing a new genre of music — he's gone bluegrass!

"Roll That Rock," cowritten by Billy Ray Cyrus and his cousin Bobby Cyrus premieres Thursday with PEOPLE. The song will be Billy Ray's first bluegrass release and will also feature Bobby's wife, Teddi Cyrus.

"I always prayed for purpose through the music. Started a band for that reason," Billy Ray, 59, tells PEOPLE. "When I started singing 'Roll That Rock' my inner spirit said Bobby Cyrus will know exactly what to do with this. He did."

The number exhibits inspirational lyrics — and a nod to the singers' religious beliefs, backed by strums on the banjo and bows on the fiddle.

"You're laying in that valley and you think no one cares / I know someone who will help," Bobby sings. "You praise his name and he'll be there / And he'll roll that rock away."

Bobby, 52, is excited to share the song and points out that what started as a simple collaboration as writers turned into much more.

"It became a collaboration of my wife Teddi Cyrus' powerful vocals, Billy Ray's undeniable sound and me," says Bobby.

Meanwhile, Teddi, 44, is "thankful and humbled" to be working with Billy Ray and Bobby.

"This song is powerful and will move your soul," she says.

The trio will be performing "Roll That Rock" for the first time on Friday at the Grand Ole Opry — the same day as the song's official release.

Prior to "Roll That Rock," Billy Ray was recently featured in Firerose's newest single "New Day."

The country singer also recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X — which remained on top of the Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks.

Billy Ray defended "Old Town Road" after it was removed from Billboard's Hot Country chart — over a controversy that debated whether the song should be classified as "country."

"It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time," Billy Ray wrote on Twitter in 2019. "I was thinking, what's not country about it? What's the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it's honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?"

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer also shared a piece of advice with his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, earlier this year, ahead of her Grammy nomination for best new artist.

Bobby and Teddi, on the other hand, signed with Pinecastle Records in 2020 and released a single together titled "My Wedding Day."