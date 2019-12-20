WATCH: Pose's Billy Porter Debuts Star-Studded Lip Sync Video for His Single 'Love Yourself'

Billy Porter got a little love from some famous friends.

The Pose star, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Pray Tell on the FX series, is releasing a new lip sync video for his chart-topping dance single, “Love Yourself,” featuring his costars as well as a few familiar faces, including Cyndi Lauper, Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“What a gift it is to be celebrated by my peers and afforded a moment for me to reflect,” Porter said in a statement. “I don’t get a lot of time to do that … how blessed I feel to have lived long enough to see this day. Thank you everybody! Thank you for listening! The category is…LOVE.”

Porter, 50, performed the song, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Play Songs chart, at the WorldPride Opening Ceremony in New York City and while headlining at “Pride In London” at Trafalgar Square this past summer. The actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright will next perform it on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which he will be hosting live from New Orleans.

The lip sync video features Pose co-stars MJ Rodriguez, Ryan Jamal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, Jeremy McClain, and Jason A. Rodriguez; Kinky Boots cast and creatives Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, Lena Hall, and the Ogunquit Playhouse cast of the hit musical; the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud; along with Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patina Miller, Nathan Lee Graham, Miss J, Peppermint, and designer Christian Siriano.

‘Love Yourself’ was written and produced by D. Smith and executive produced by Bill Butler and Carmen Cacciatore. The video was directed by Ryan Ratelle, shot and edited by Cristian Peña and assistant directed by Ester Shamailova.

Porter will next be seen costarring with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the new film Like a Boss.