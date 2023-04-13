Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is 'Finally Happening' Following His Prison Release

Fyre Festival is gearing up for a take-two, Billy McFarland says.

McFarland, the organizer of the first failed concert experience, announced on Twitter this week that a second iteration of the event is in the works.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," the 31-year-old wrote Sunday. "Tell me why you should be invited."

Promising luxurious accommodations and extravagant meals, music fans infamously shelled out upwards of $1,595 for what they thought would be a weekend of fun in the sun in the Bahamas, with Fyre's organizers, which included co-founder Ja Rule, also promoting performances by Blink-182 and Migos, plus appearances by high-profile social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner.

But once guests arrived at Great Exuma, festival attendees walked into chaos. "Deluxe housing" translated to flimsy tents, and cheese sandwiches served as gourmet fare. When many of the musical acts failed to show due to the conditions, travelers were stranded on the island.

Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud further documented what attendees called hellish conditions.

McFarland was released from prison last March after serving part of a six-year sentence on wire fraud charges in connection with his involvement in the ill-fated festival.

After reporting to jail in October 2018, McFarland apologized for his actions, and opened up to PEOPLE a month later about his regrets and hopes for the future.

"I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public," he said in an exclusive statement at the time. "I've always sought — and dreamed — to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I've lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable."

In a separate tweet over the weekend, McFarland seemingly shared that the festival would happen in a similar setting as the first attempt.

"Going to crush the island version first," McFarland wrote, before tagging Elon Musk and adding: "But @elonmusk Fyre 3 definitely needs to be in space."