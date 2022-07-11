Billy Joel Taps Def Leppard's Joe Elliot to Perform a 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' Duet in Detroit

Billy Joel surprised fans with an unannounced rock star appearance at his concert in Detroit.

Over the weekend, Joel, 73, and Def Leppard performed at Comerica Park on back-to-back nights. During the "Vienna" singer's Saturday concert, he brought out Joe Elliot, 62, from the rock band to perform the 1987 hit "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which served as a preview for Def Leppard's Sunday show.

Joel and Elliot's performance marked their third time duetting the song. The two previous instances were in 2018 at Boston's Fenway Park and in 2019 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Initially scheduled for July 2020, Joel's concert was postponed several times due to the pandemic. According to Detroit Free Press, he thanked his fans for keeping their tickets during the wait.

"Who the hell knew this was gonna happen?" the singer said of the pandemic.

Def Leppard is currently on a mega tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

"This stadium tour gives us an opportunity to promote our new album, but we're not stupid," Elliott told Rolling Stone in March. "We're not going to play every song off of it. We're going to play a select couple or three. It's a stadium show. People come to hear what they know, and we're going to play exactly what you expect from us."

Initially set to kick off in 2020, the tour was also postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour then kicked off in June, and the four acts are set to hit major cities across the country before wrapping up in Las Vegas in September.

Last month, Poison frontman Bret Michaels was hospitalized in Nashville just before the band was set to perform. His bandmates delivered the news to the audience and said they wouldn't be able to perform.

Michaels later confirmed the incident on his personal Instagram, writing, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and the Classless Act!!!"

Meanwhile, the "Piano Man" singer is currently on his Billy Joel in Concert tour through December.

Back in May 2019, ahead of his 70th birthday, Joel talked about hitting the milestone age and getting surprised at how he looks as he gets older.