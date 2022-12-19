Billy Joel Cancels New York City Show Due to 'Viral Infection'

Billy Joel has postponed his final New York City show of 2022 due to a "viral infection."

The "Uptown Girl" singer, 73, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the news to his fans.

"I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection," the post read. It added that Joel's Dec. 19 Madison Square Garden concert will now be postponed until June.

"I'm so sorry to let you know so close to show day," Joel continued, "but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now."

"Sadly, that hasn't happened," he added, signing off with, "I look forward to seeing you in the new year."

The "Piano Man" singer put on a total of 10 shows in 2022 at NYC's famed venue alongside various other show dates around the United States.

Most recently, Joel performed in Melbourne, Australia, in front of 76,000 fans including Iron Man actor Guy Pearce and his Neighbors co-star, Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who joined the legendary songwriter backstage for a photo.

Next year, Joel and fellow legend Stevie Nicks will be co-headlining five shows kicking off in Los Angeles in March, followed by Arlington, Texas and Nashville, along with Columbus, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri.

"More soon," the Fleetwood Mac singer teased last month. The duo first announced the Texas show, coining it as "One Night Only."

In 2019 Joel told Newsday that he has no plans to slow down.

"I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire," the 73-year-old said. "Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?"

Back in May 2019, ahead of his 70th birthday, Joel had talked about hitting the milestone age and getting surprised at how he looks as he gets older.

"This is a Peter Pan kinda job. You start out, and you're young, and you're rockin' and rollin', and that's what you do all your life. You become a little myopic about how old you actually are," he told Rolling Stone.

"I see pictures of myself at the Garden recently, and I go, 'That don't look right.' I got old, I lost my hair. I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am onstage still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16."